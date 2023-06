WWE NXT 6/6 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tiffany Stratton will know her first challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship when this week’s NXT TV is in the can.

When: Tuesday June 6, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 6/6 Match Card

NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender Battle Royal

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

Ilja Dragunov returns

Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer

Schism vs. Diamond Mine

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

