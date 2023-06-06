Update on Vince McMahon backstage at Raw this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon reportedly was backstage at WWE Raw this week, but his presence was not as impact or chaotic as it was on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Fightful is reporting that McMahon was backstage at the event since Raw emanated from Hartford, which is close to McMahon’s home. The report indicates that McMahon did sit in Gorilla Position on Monday night for the show, but that the operation was far smoother than the last time he did that on the Raw after WrestleMania.

McMahon has reportedly been calling in changes to various parts of WWE scripts, but will not return to the road on a full time basis. Wrestling Inc reports that the Raw in Hartford this week was the highest grossing event for WWE in the market ever.

This week’s episode of Raw featured Seth Rollins defending his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time ever. Rollins defeated Damian Priest with a Stomp to retain his title in the main event.

