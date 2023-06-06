News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The Fix Flashback (5-18-2016): Stephanie’s Tweet and Batista’s priceless response, UFC 198 review, Snuka mental competency ruling, Raw review (108 min.)

June 6, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 18, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Review of that week’s WWE Raw in depth.
  • A preview of the entire line-up of Extreme Rules that weekend.
  • They also analyze Stephanie’s “out of character” Tweet and Batista’s priceless response.
  • That week’s TNA Impact Wrestling in-depth.
  • The Jimmy Snuka mental competency ruling.
  • In-depth on UFC 198.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*