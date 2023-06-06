News Ticker

Tony Khan to reveal Collision premiere main event during Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 6, 2023

Tony Khan set to make AEW Collision announcement on Wednesday during Dynamite
Tony Khan (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Tony Khan will make the main event of the first-ever AEW Collision show official on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced on Monday that Khan would announced the main event for the premiere episode of Collision, but did not reveal whether he would announce any other matches for the first show. AEW Collision premieres live from the United Center on TNT on June 17.

AEW Collision will feature the return of CM Punk, though it is unknown at this time whether or not he’ll actually wrestle a match on the show. Reports indicate he will and that Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and Jay White were discussed as potential opponents.

AEW Collision is a new Saturday event for AEW that will air live from arenas across the country. Some weeks the show may be taped. Other talent set to be featured on the show besides CM Punk include Thunder Rosa, FTR, Miro, and others.

