Tony Khan to reveal Collision premiere main event during Dynamite

Tony Khan will make the main event of the first-ever AEW Collision show official on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced on Monday that Khan would announced the main event for the premiere episode of Collision, but did not reveal whether he would announce any other matches for the first show. AEW Collision premieres live from the United Center on TNT on June 17.

This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will announce the MAIN EVENT for the Saturday, June 17 Premiere of #AEWCollision! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Colorado Springs at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/3qWu2mQNdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2023

AEW Collision will feature the return of CM Punk, though it is unknown at this time whether or not he’ll actually wrestle a match on the show. Reports indicate he will and that Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and Jay White were discussed as potential opponents.

AEW Collision is a new Saturday event for AEW that will air live from arenas across the country. Some weeks the show may be taped. Other talent set to be featured on the show besides CM Punk include Thunder Rosa, FTR, Miro, and others.

