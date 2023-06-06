Major segment announced for Smackdown on Friday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jey Uso will decide which side of The Bloodline he’s loyal to on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman announced in a pre-taped event that on Friday night, Jey Uso would acknowledge Roman Reigns or side with his brother, Jimmy, who was excommunicated from The Bloodline last week. Heyman said that Jey would join Roman Reigns, “or else.”

Last week on Smackdown, The Usos made a surprise appearance during Roman’s 1,000 day championship reign celebration. They confronted Reigns and told him he wasn’t leading The Bloodline effectively. Jimmy Uso got slightly physical with Reigns by pushing his face, but was ultimately stabbed in the back by Solo Sikoa after Reigns refused to bend to Jimmy’s requested for better harmony with the team. Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Jimmy and then he and Roman walked away with Heyman. When Heyman asked Roman about Jey Uso, Reigns said Jey would “fall in line like he always does.”

That Smackdown segment drew 2.9 million viewers and the show itself drew 2.4 million according to Wrestlenomics.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw Results (6/5): Keller’s report with analysis of Seth defending World Title against Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes on Miz TV, MITB qualifiers