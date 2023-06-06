NJPW officially announces two matches for Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling officially announced two matches for the Forbidden Door crossover PPV event between themselves and AEW on Tuesday morning.

In a special press conference, Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega were both added to the card. During Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event, a Danielson vignette aired in which Danielson called Okada out and challenged him to match. Later in the show, Okada verbally accepted. On the same Dominion show, Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer to earn a shot at Omega’s IWGP United States Championship. Omega beat Ospreay for the title at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 will air live on PPV on June 25. No other matches have been announced for the show.

