VIP AUDIO 6/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (5-27-2005): TNA Impact loses TV slot, Shelton’s lack of elevation and is part of historical pattern, is Vince to blame for lack of high-end advertisers, ECW One Night Stand preview, Bischoff-Vince-Heyman (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 27, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

TNA Impact loses TV slot and in-depth analysis of future

Shelton Benjamin’s lack of elevation is part of historical pattern.

More WWE TV reaction including Batista, Hunter, Hardy, Lita, and more

Is Vince McMahon to blame for lack of high-end advertisers on WWE?

Is Vince screwing up ECW revival

ECW One Night Stand preview

Bischoff-Vince-Heyman summit, and more.

