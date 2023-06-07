AEW Collision premiere main event announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The first ever AEW Collision main event is official and it will feature the returning CM Punk.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed that CM Punk will team with FTR to take on Samoa Joe & Jay White & Juice Robinson in a Trios Match in the main event of AEW Collision on June 17.

This will be CM Punk’s first match since injuring his tricep at the All Out PPV event last September. Punk won the AEW World Championship at that show and then famously went on a media scrum tirade against AEW and The Elite. The tirade led to a physical encounter between Punk and The Elite.

FTR are the AEW World Tag Team Champions and have teamed with Punk in the past.

