SHOW SUMMARY: It’s another solo show as Bruce Lee Hazelwood recaps the June 6 episode of NXT and takes emails. Topics include Thea Hail as Tiffany Stratton’s first challenger, Mustafa Ali doing things, Baron Corbin’s first NXT match in seven years, Bron Breakker challenging Seth Rollins, and more.

