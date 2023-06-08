FREE PODCAST 6/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Did MJF go needlessly far in Adam Cole promo, Tony announces Collision six-man main event, live caller and email contributions (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They discuss the major MJF-Adam Cole segment and discuss whether MJF went places that ultimately were on-brand for him but also counterproductive in the big picture. From there, they discuss the Collision main event announcement and whether it’s a good start for the show and for C.M. Punk’s return. They also react to emails and caller input and questions about the rest of the show including Kris Statlander’s title reign so far, the Don Callis promo, the Ricky Starks-Jay White main event, and more.

