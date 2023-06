AEW Dynamite 6/7 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will make another major announcement about the premiere episode of AEW Collision on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday June 7, 2023

Where: Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 6/7 Match Card

Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland – International Championship

Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

MJF Speaks

Junglehook vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico

BCC vs. Chaos

Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship

Tony Khan’s major AEW Collision announcement

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan to reveal Collision premiere main event during Dynamite