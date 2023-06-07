Sami Zayn: Bloodline story is “the template of storytelling in wrestling”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn says that the storyline with The Bloodline is the future of pro wrestling storytelling.

In an interview on the After the Bell podcast, Zayn talked about the success of The Bloodline story and whether or not there will be something better than it down the road.

“I think this (The Bloodline story) is hopefully the template for what really quality storytelling could be down the road in this industry,” Zayn said. “You can have different versions of it, hopefully, but I think people aspire to do these long drawn out, artistic, very emotional with clearly defined characters, and I think that’s the future. I think because of the success, if nothing else, that’s what people will aspire to achieve. I don’t think anyone will in quite the same way, but here’s hoping that someone does something even better one day.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Zayn was a critical part of the story with Roman Reigns and The Usos throughout much of 2022. Zayn broke away from the faction at the Royal Rumble this year and defeated The Usos with Kevin Owens as his tag team partner to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

This week on Smackdown, The Bloodline story continues with Jey Uso having to decide whether or not he stays alongside side Roman Reigns or joins his brother Jimmy as an exiled member of the group.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 6/5: Strong matches lead the night on a well constructed show