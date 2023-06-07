AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS (6/7): Keller’s report on Starks vs. White, MJF speaks, TK announces first Collision main event, Statlander vs. Anna Jay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 7, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, COL. AT BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the opening theme, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone introduced the show as pyro blasted.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) – AEW International Title match

Cassidy was listed as 14-0 in 2023. Excalibur said he’s had 23 successful defenses and it’s taking a toll on him. Cassidy arrived in the ring and pulled the belt out of his knapsack. A fan held up a sign that said, “Swerve Loses, We Riot.” The bell rang four minutes into the hour. Excalibur said Cassidy’s hand, neck, spine, and knee all injured due to his frequent title defenses. Cassidy managed an arm drag of Swerve with his hands on his pockets in the opening seconds of the match. Excalibur plugged that Tony Khan will reveal the first main event of the first Collision a week from Saturday, plus Konosuke Takeshita in action, Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, MJF speaks, and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White in the main event.

Cassidy wrapped up Swerve mid-ring and struck a casual pose. When Swerve broke free, he charged at Cassidy, but Cassidy ducked. Swerve struck a casual pose at ringside with his hands on his waistband. Cassidy went after Swerve at ringside, but Swerve took control and threw Cassidy into the ringside barricade. Swerve rammed Cassidy’s hand into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Swerve attacked Cassidy with a hard running elbow into the corner. Fans booed as Swerve strutted around the ring.

At 5:00, Swerve and Cassidy battled on the second rope. They knocked each other off and both hit the top turnbuckle on their way to crashing onto the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Cassidy countered Swerve’s attack with a Slum Dog Millionaire. He hit a tornado DDT a minute later for a near fall at 11:00. Schiavone said Cassidy was favoring his lower back. Cassidy climbed to the second rope and caught his breath. Swerve got up and gave him a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron. Cassidy came back with a DDT off the ring apron to the floor. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Back in the ring, Cassidy landed a leaping DDT off the second rope for a near fall. Cassidy shook his head in frustration.

Prince Nana stood on the ring apron. Cassidy turned to him, but when Swerve charged Cassidy from behind, Cassidy side-stepped him, so Swerve knocked Nana off the ring apron. Cassidy then gave Swerve a Beach Break for a believable near fall. Swerve rolled to the floor. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” When Cassidy went after Swerve, Swerve gave him a brainbuster on the floor. Swerve threw Cassidy back into the ring at 14:00. Cassidy ducked a leaping sidekick and then leveraged Swerve’s shoulders down for a two count. Swerve came right back with a leaping sidekick to the head and then leaped off the top rope with a double stomp. Excalibur (ruined the drama of the near fall by) yelling, “We have a new champion!” as Swerve went for the cover. Cassidy, of course, kicked out. Cassidy and Swerve countered each other with roll-ups. Cassidy yanked on Swerve’s waistband to get the pin after Swerve tried to pin him with a yank of his waistband first.

WINNER: Cassidy in 16:00 to retain the AEW International Title.

-Afterward, Swerve called for his Embassy cohorts to run out and attack Cassidy. The lights went dark, though. When the lights came back on, Sting and Darby Allin were standing in the ring and the heels had retreated to ringside. Sting’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. It did feel like Swerve might end Cassidy’s reign the way the match played out. The lights out gimmick is played out these days and just silly because it makes no sense Sting and Darby could run to the ring in the dark and scare off the heels who can’t see what’s going on.)

-A video package aired hyping the main event between White and Starks later including soundbites from both.

-Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring. Excalibur threw to Danielson throwing out a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for a match at Forbidden Door. Danielson said he’s the latest test of greatness. “You call yourself the Rainmaker? You step into the ring with me and you’re getting into the f—ing deserve and there ain’t gonna be no rain.” Danielson joined the announcers on commentary. Excalibur said the match was official Forbidden Door. Danielson complained that Okada is called a “once in a lifetime performer” because he deserves that description and he’ll prove it at Forbidden Door.

(2) CHUCK TAYLOR & TRENT BERETTA & ROCKY ROMERO vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA & JON MOXLEY

Blackpool Combat Club made their way to the ring through the crowd to “Wild Thing.” Beretta, Taylor, and Romera attacked them as they climbed over the ringside barricade. The match officially began 31 minutes into the hour. Taylor landed a piledriver on Yuta right away. Danielson said they train for piledrivers. After clearing the ring of BCC, Beretta, Taylor, and Romero hugged mid-ring as Excalibur said, “You’ve got to give the people what they want.” (They want that spot retired.) Danielson said, “Imagine wasting your time with that when you’re fighting the Blackpool Combat Club?” (Yep. He’s not wrong.) Yuta and Claudio took over on Taylor and landed the Hart Attack clothesline. They cut to a split-screen break at 2:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Beretta was in control against Moxley until Mox kicked him on a backdrop attempt. Romero fended off Claudio. Romero and Beretta double-teamed Mox. Romero scored a two count on Mox in 7:00. Yuta grabbed Romero’s leg as he set up a move on the ring apron. Beretta and Taylor gave Mox a Storm Zero. Claudio broke up the cover with force. Romera applied an armbar at ringside. Claudio, meanwhile, knocked a flying Beretta out of mid-air at ringside with a European uppercut. Mox shifted Romero into a bulldog choke. Yuta beat up Taylor to prevent him from intervening. Romero then tapped out to Moxley.

WINNERS: Moxley & Yuta & Claudio in 8:00.

-They went backstage to Hangman Page and The Young Bucks. Hangman complimented BCC for their win. Hangman said Anarchy in the Arena wasn’t the end of them, but rather it was just the beginning. He challenged BCC to a match next week in D.C. without Takeshita helping them.

-Danielson accepted the challenge. He said they’ll end the Bucks and Hangman where Dynamite started. Excalibur referred to the Bucks & Hangman as “The Hung Bucks.” (Please, no. Just stop it.) He plugged that MJF would speak next. [c]

-Excalibur threw to a vignette for Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Title with New Japan press conference comments by each about facing the other with clips of a bloody match between them. Omega said he doesn’t lose big matches, so Omega doesn’t stand a chance. Excalibur plugged that great seats are still available for Forbidden Door in Toronto, Ont.

-MJF made his ring entrance with his AEW World Title belt and a scarf around his neck, of course. MJF told the fans to keep their mouths shut when he has the microphone. He said when he was told he was contractually obligated to appear in Colorado, he “almost offed myself” because there’s not a more boring place in the arena. (Let’s stop with flippant suicide references in promos.) He said the fans were rude for booing him. He said speaking of being bored, there is no competition for him in AEW. Fans chanted, “You suck! You suck!” MJF said, “Colorado, your mother swallows.” He said nobody is on the level of the devil.

Adam Cole’s music played and he walked out and played to the crowd.