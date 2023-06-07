VIP AUDIO 6/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-28-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including WWE Draft, Raw Summit with McMahon-Heyman-Bischoff, ECW PPV line-up, Viscera, how to fix TNA, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 28, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories of the Week including the Draft Lottery, Judgment Day, the Raw Summit, the ECW PPV line-up, and Viscera.

Backstage altercations, the indy show of the week.

A review of a Lounge column on how to fix TNA.

And much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO