IMPACT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 RESULTS: Maclin vs. Shelley, Slamovich vs. Kelly, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 9, 2023

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results
IMPAT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 RESULTS
JUNE 9, 2023
EXPO THEATER, COLUMBUS, OH
AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

  • KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde defeated Nevaeh
  • Joe Hendry defeated Dirty Dango to retain the Digital Media Championship
  • Frankie Kazarian defeated Eddie Edwards
  • ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def The Good Hands to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championship
  • Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly in a Dog Collar Match
  • Chris Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to win the X-Division Championship
  • Nick Aldis defeated Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham & Heath in an 8-4-1 Match to Determine #1 Contender for Impact World Championship
  • Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity defeated Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
  • oVe defeated The Design in an Ohio Street Fight
  • Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win the Impact World Championship

