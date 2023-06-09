IMPACT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 RESULTS: Maclin vs. Shelley, Slamovich vs. Kelly, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
IMPAT WRESTLING AGAINST ALL ODDS 2023 RESULTS
JUNE 9, 2023
EXPO THEATER, COLUMBUS, OH
AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
- KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde defeated Nevaeh
- Joe Hendry defeated Dirty Dango to retain the Digital Media Championship
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Eddie Edwards
- ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def The Good Hands to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championship
- Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly in a Dog Collar Match
- Chris Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to win the X-Division Championship
- Nick Aldis defeated Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham & Heath in an 8-4-1 Match to Determine #1 Contender for Impact World Championship
- Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity defeated Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
- oVe defeated The Design in an Ohio Street Fight
- Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win the Impact World Championship
