New Impact World Champion crowned

Alex Shelley is the new Impact World Champion.

Shelley defeated Steve Maclin in the main event of the Against All Odds PPV event on Saturday night from Columbus. Maclin has been champion since the Rebellion PPV after Josh Alexander relinquished the championship due to injury.

At Against All Odds, Nick Aldis was victorious in his match and became the number one contender to Shelley’s new championship. The two will clash at Slammiversary on July 15.

