WWE announces two championship matches for upcoming Smackdown shows

The new WWE Women’s Championship and Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended on two upcoming episodes of Smackdown.

On this week’s show, Adam Pearce presented Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka, with the new title. Charlotte Flair interrupted the presentation and challenged Asuka to a title match. Asuka accepted and the match was made official later in the show. Flair vs. Asuka for the championship will take place in three weeks on the Smackdown before Money in the Bank.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn appeared on Smackdown this week with their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Before they could speak, Women’s Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler confronted them and said WWE wasn’t big enough for both teams. They challenged Fyre & Dawn to a title unification match and their challenge was accepted. That match will take place on Smackdown in two weeks.

