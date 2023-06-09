WWE reveals new women’s championship belt on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE presented the Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka, with a new title belt named the WWE Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

At WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to win the Raw championship, but she had been drafted to Smackdown. Asuka carried the Raw Women’s Championship on Smackdown, but was presented with a title that was no longer show specific.

On the show, Asuka accepted the championship, but was then confronted by the returning Charlotte Flair. Flair challenged Asuka to a title match and even though Adam Pearce objected, Asuka accepted the match. She attempted to hit Flair with the Green Mist, but Flair dodged it and beat Asuka up instead.

Asuka and Flair have a long history together in WWE. Flair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 34 to end her undefeated streak.

CATCH-UP: FOCO announces steep discount on WWE bobbleheads