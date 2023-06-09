Major match rumored for Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk vs. Kenta has reportedly been discussed for the Forbidden Door PPV event later this month.

Fightful is reporting that Punk vs. Kenta has been tossed around internally to take place at the show in Toronto. Punk and Kenta have not wrestled on another before, though both use the GTS as their finishing maneuver.

Forbidden Door 2023 airs live on PPV on June 25. Announced matches for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay 2 for the IWGP United States Championship and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson.

CM Punk will make his return to AEW at the premiere of Collision on June 17. Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV due to a torn tricep. Punk infamously went on a post event tirade that targeted The Elite, which led to a physical altercation backstage.

