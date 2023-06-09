AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Latest key demo info, three-day viewership totals, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday this week (6/7) drew an average of 903,000 viewers, down from the 923,000 the week before and above the 846,000 the week before that. The average viewership for Dynamite in 2023 coming into this week was 884,000, so the last two weeks have been above that average.

Last week’s episode (5/31) was the first episode to top 1 million viewers after three days of delayed viewership since March 22. Six of the first eight episodes this year topped 1 million after three days of delayed viewership being factored in.

The average viewership through 23 weeks this year is 885,000. The average viewership through 23 weeks last year was 967,000. That’s a drop of 8.5 percent in the pool of live and same-night viewers who are being pitched to buy PPVs and tickets to live events. Some of that drop is not due to reduced interest in Dynamite, but rather a drop in those with access to TBS since last year due to people canceling cable at high rates.

The average cable rating was 0.63, in line with the average so far this year of 0.64. Last year through 23 weeks, the average rating was 0.68. The cable rating is reflective of the percentage of homes with cable watching Dynamite. That’s a drop of 5.9 percent, which is more reflective of people with access with TBS this year and last year who are choosing not to watch Dynamite even though they have continued access.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating, up from the 0.29 last week and the 0.32 the week before. Through 23 weeks, the average demo rating has been 0.30. Last year through 23 weeks, the average demo rating was 0.37. It finished no. 4 among all cable shows on Wednesday night behind three reality TV shows on Bravo.

In the 18-49 male demo, Dynamite drew a 0.45 rating, in line with the 0.44 and 0.45 the prior two weeks. Through 23 weeks, it’s averaged 0.42. Last year through 23 weeks, it averaged 0.51.

In the younger 18-34 male demographic, AEW drew a 0.36 rating this week, up from 0.27 and 0.33 the prior two weeks. Through 23 weeks this year, Dynamite has averaged a 0.29 rating in that demo. It also averaged 0.29 through 23 weeks last year.