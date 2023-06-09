FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-5-2018) Keller & Solomon – Charlotte vs. Becky, Styles-Nakamura contract signing, Carmella taunts Asuka, on-site correspondent, mailbag (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Solomon of the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to break down Smackdown. They discuss the Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch match, the Big Cass interview, the A.J. Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura contract signing, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Corpus Christi, Tex. to get the off-air details and then answer Mailbag questions.
In the Bonus Section at the end, the VIP Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago this week reviewing the first episode of Raw in June 2008.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply