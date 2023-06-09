FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman talks The Shield, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Curtis Axel, reacts to Bob Holly’s book comments about him, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-24-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. Sean was a great friend of late “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and he gave his thoughts on introduction of Curtis Axel, plus The Shield, Daniel Bryan, his team with Kane, concussions, WWE schedule, Austin Aries-Christy Hemme controversy, and more including live callers and email questions. This includes the Livecast and a 30 minutes previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

