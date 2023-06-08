VIP AUDIO 6/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Forbidden Door takes shape, reflecting on life of Iron Sheik, Collision’s first main event, reviews of Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Dominion, UFC, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics: Reflecting on life of Iron Sheik, AEW Forbidden Door takes shape, AEW Collision’s first main event with C.M. Punk, reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, New Japan Dominion, UFC, and more.

