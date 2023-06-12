G1 Climax tournament blocks announced by New Japan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the G1 Climax 33 block lineups for the largest G1 field the tournament has ever seen. The blocks are as follows:
A BLOCK
- Sanada
- Chase Owens
- Hikuleo
- Ren Narita
- Shota Umino
- Yota Tsuji
- Gabriel Kidd
- Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)
B BLOCK
- Kazuchika Okada
- Yoshi-Hashi
- Tanga Loa
- El Phantasmo
- Taichi
- Kenta
- Great-O-Khan
- Will Ospreay
C BLOCK
- Tomohiro Ishii
- Tama Tonga
- Mikey Nichols
- Shingo Takagi
- Eddie Kingston (AEW)
- Aaron Henare
- Evil
- David Finlay
D BLOCK
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Hirooki Goto
- Toru Yano
- Tetsuya Naito
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Jeff Cobb
- Shane Haste
- Alex Coughlin
This year’s G1 tournament will feature an elimination tournament after block action. The top two point getters in each block will enter a single elimination tournament with the winner being crowned the G1 champion.
