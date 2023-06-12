G1 Climax tournament blocks announced by New Japan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the G1 Climax 33 block lineups for the largest G1 field the tournament has ever seen. The blocks are as follows:

A BLOCK

Sanada

Chase Owens

Hikuleo

Ren Narita

Shota Umino

Yota Tsuji

Gabriel Kidd

Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada

Yoshi-Hashi

Tanga Loa

El Phantasmo

Taichi

Kenta

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

C BLOCK

Tomohiro Ishii

Tama Tonga

Mikey Nichols

Shingo Takagi

Eddie Kingston (AEW)

Aaron Henare

Evil

David Finlay

D BLOCK

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano

Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr.

Jeff Cobb

Shane Haste

Alex Coughlin

This year’s G1 tournament will feature an elimination tournament after block action. The top two point getters in each block will enter a single elimination tournament with the winner being crowned the G1 champion.

