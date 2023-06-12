News Ticker

G1 Climax tournament blocks announced by New Japan

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 12, 2023

G1 Climax 33 blocks revealed
New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the G1 Climax 33 block lineups for the largest G1 field the tournament has ever seen. The blocks are as follows:

A BLOCK

  • Sanada
  • Chase Owens
  • Hikuleo
  • Ren Narita
  • Shota Umino
  • Yota Tsuji
  • Gabriel Kidd
  • Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)

B BLOCK

  • Kazuchika Okada
  • Yoshi-Hashi
  • Tanga Loa
  • El Phantasmo
  • Taichi
  • Kenta
  • Great-O-Khan
  • Will Ospreay

C BLOCK

  • Tomohiro Ishii
  • Tama Tonga
  • Mikey Nichols
  • Shingo Takagi
  • Eddie Kingston (AEW)
  • Aaron Henare
  • Evil
  • David Finlay

D BLOCK

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • Hirooki Goto
  • Toru Yano
  • Tetsuya Naito
  • Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Jeff Cobb
  • Shane Haste
  • Alex Coughlin

This year’s G1 tournament will feature an elimination tournament after block action. The top two point getters in each block will enter a single elimination tournament with the winner being crowned the G1 champion.

