Major media outlet reportedly interested in WWE programming

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Disney is reportedly interested in WWE’s programming product slate as the exclusive negotiating window for Fox and Comcast to renew their partnerships with Smackdown and Raw has closed.

The New York Post is reporting that Disney is interested in potentially acquiring the rights to WWE television properties, but would air them on FX rather than ESPN due to preemption issues because of major sporting events. WWE’s new Endeavor owners have relationships with Disney and the UFC currently is broadcast on the ESPN and ESPN+ networks.

The report does not indicate whether or not official negotiations with Disney have begun or what the timetable would be for those to take place.

Endeavor purchased WWE in April of 2023 and will reportedly merge the company with the UFC to create a $20 billion live entertainment company. Vince McMahon will join the new company as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan will run things as President of WWE. Dana White will remain at the top of UFC as President.

CATCH-UP: WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 6/5: Rollins hits, surprise Owens and Gunther match hits, more