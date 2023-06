WWE Raw 6/12 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The road to Money in the Bank continues on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday June 12, 2023

Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 6/12 Full Match Car

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

