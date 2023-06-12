WWE announces October tour in Germany

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will return to German for a four show tour in October of this year. The company announced the news early Monday morning on social media.

The tour will begin in Munich on October 25 and then wrap up in Berlin on October 28. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and other top stars have been advertised for the show. As of now, Roman Reigns is not promoted for any events.

BREAKING: WWE returns to Germany this October! October 25: Olympiahalle in Munich

October 26: Lanxess Arena in Cologne

October 27: Barclays Arena in Hamburg

October 28: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin Tickets are available this Friday! Details 👉 https://t.co/5Mh3DNNd0x pic.twitter.com/mEbOSU1XO7 — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2023

Tickets for the shows go on-sale on June 16.

CATCH-UP: Major media outlet reportedly interested in WWE programming