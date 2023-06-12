News Ticker

WWE announces October tour in Germany

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 12, 2023

WWE announces Germany tour
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will return to German for a four show tour in October of this year. The company announced the news early Monday morning on social media.

The tour will begin in Munich on October 25 and then wrap up in Berlin on October 28. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and other top stars have been advertised for the show. As of now, Roman Reigns is not promoted for any events.

Tickets for the shows go on-sale on June 16.

CATCH-UP: Major media outlet reportedly interested in WWE programming

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*