VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: How much does Collision need to draw to beat TNT’s Saturday night baseline numbers? Is The Bloodline the best pro wrestling storyline ever? Is it harder for wrestlers today to get better? Punk-Khan compares to Warrior-Vince dynamic? (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

How much does Collision need to draw to beat TNT’s Saturday night baseline numbers?

Is The Bloodline the best pro wrestling storyline ever?

Is it harder for wrestlers today to get better?

Is the C.M. Punk-Tony Khan dynamic comparable to the Ultimate Warrior-Vince McMahon dynamic?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO