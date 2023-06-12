News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/12 – The Fix Flashback (5-25-2016): Is there merit to Raw and Smackdown being distinctly different, Hardy’s new character, was Styles better in WWE or NJPW, Shane-Foley, Cody, UFC 199, more (138 min.)

June 12, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 25, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd have a spirited discussion about the many pros, the cautionary cons, and the idea that there are two bases of fans that Vince McMahon could conceivably cater two after a brand split. They also cover these topics: WWE Extreme Rules, Raw, Impact, Matt Hardy’s new character, one or two World Champs in brand split, women’s division in brand split, a new era of possible dream matches, what’s the deal with PG in the USA, was Styles better off in NJPW or WWE, Cody Rhodes, Shane McMahon-Mick Foley interview, UFC Fight Night and UFC 199 preview, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*