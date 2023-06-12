Rhea Ripley named WWE Women’s World Champion on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley opened this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and was awarded the new WWE Women’s World Championship. Ripley had been the Smackdown Women’s Champion, but was drafted to Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Adam Pearce recognized Ripley and handed her the new title belt before Dominik Mysterio ran down to the ring to celebrate with her. Dominik placed the title around her waist and cut a promo about being her man. From there, Cody Rhodes interrupted the two. Rhodes gave Ripley some respect and kind words, but turned his attention to Dominik instead. Rhodes flashed some footage from his interaction with Dominik last week and then challenged Mysterio to a match at Money in the Bank. Dominik was indecisive in his answer, but Ripley ended up accepting his challenge for him.

Mysterio hit Cody from behind with a quick punch, but then ran away with Ripley before Rhodes could retaliate.

