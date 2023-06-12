WWE Raw Results (6/12): Keller’s report with analysis of KO & Sami vs. Gunther & Kaiser, Riddle vs. Priest in MITB qualifier, Cody vs. Miz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 12, 2023

WICHITA, KS. AT INTRUST BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever” brand stamp, they skipped the Raw opening and the pyro and shots of the crowd. Instead, they went to Rhea Ripley making her ring entrance as Adam Pearce introduced her. Pearce stood mid-ring with the new title belt for her on a table under a covering. He presented her with the new belt, which he referred to as the “brand new Women’s World Championship.” She admired the new belt and handed over her blue Smackdown belt. She held it up and fans cheered a bit. Dominik Mysterio ran out to join her and snap the belt around her waist. Boos rang out when he ran out.

Dominik complained about the boos being disrespectful. “Everyone knows behind every great woman is a great man,” he said. Cody Rhodes’s music then played.

Cody came out as they shows fans standing and applauding. Cody entered the ring and asked the crowd what they want to talk about. He said they could talk about Ripley’s beautiful new belt with a legacy that she is building. He said they could also talk about his match with Miz later tonight. He threw to the video wall showing Dominik last week calling Cody a dead beat dad. Cody said he’d rather have heard from Brock Lesnar, accepting his challenge, but he said Brock doesn’t have the balls to answer his challenge. He said instead he would challenge Dominik to a match at Money in the Bank. Fans chanted “You suck! at Dominik. Cody told Dominik, “It’s a yes or it’s a no.” Fans chanted “Yes!” Ripley said Dom is more of a man than anyone in the arena, watching at home, and Cody himself, so he accepts. Miz jumped Cody from behind. Cody fought back and clotheslined him over the top rope. Dominik hit Cody from behind and then fled to the aisle where he and Ripley laughed and walked to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nothing profound, but everyone played their part well. Dominik being brave until challenged and then Ripley speaking for him worked well. Dominik twisting the phrase into “behind every great woman is a a great man” was pretty great. The new belt looks good, and it’s good to have the brand-affiliations removed.) [c]

(1) CODY RHODES vs. THE MIZ

The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour just as they returned from the break. Cody controlled for a few minutes with methodical offense until Miz yanked him off the ring apron and face-first into the ringside steps. He rammed Cody into the announce desk next. Back in the ring, Miz beat up Cody. Miz threw Cody into the ringside steps and then they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Cody made a comeback with a sitout uranage. Miz charged at Cody seconds later, but Cody landed a snap powerslam. Cody then hit a Disaster Kick for a near fall. Miz caught Cody and went for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Cody leveraged Miz’s shoulders down for a two count. They exchanged moves and counter-moved rapid-fire leading to a DDT on Cody leading to a near fall for Miz. Cody blocked a Skull Crushing Finale and then hit a Cody Cutter and a Crossroads for the win.

WINNER: Cody in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The outcome wasn’t really ever in question, but they did enough to draw in fans who might buy into Miz nearfalls while not having Cody sell too much or take too many near falls before winning clean since they are trying to sell Cody as a threat to Lesnar and Roman Reigns, after all.)

-Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick hyped upcoming matches.

-Backstage Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were having a friendly chat with Becky Lynch. The camera followed Becky walking away and she noticed Chad Gable giving tips to Otis and Maxxinne Dupree. She kept walking toward the door to the entrance.

-Becky made her ring entrance, walking past a gathering of a dozen ladders. [c]

-A clip aired of Becky beating Sonya Deville last week to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank match.

-Becky stood mid-ring and talked about Ripley’s new belt. She said the MITB holder gives her leverage to strike fear in the champion. She said people do crazy things when they are scared. She said she struck so much fear in Trish Stratus that she got herself an insurance policy in the form of Zoey Stark. Stark’s music interrupted.

Stark walked out, mic in hand, and said she’s heard enough. She said Becky has accomplished a lot, but she’ll never get to beat Trish. She said she also won’t be able to beat her at Money in the Bank. She said she can add it to her list of failures. Becky said she has failed so many times, but she learns from them and that’s what makes her great. She said she knows that Stark is built like a pitbull, but she lacks a personality. She yelled at Becky, asking if she owns a damn mirror. She said Becky became relevant off of somebody breaking her face. The fans were “What’ing” Stark, so she told them to shut up. (She should not talk in a cadence with pauses in a rhythm.) Becky told her to come to the ring. At that moment, Chelsea Green’s music played. Green and Sonya walked out and asked the crowd to quiet down. Green asked Stark if her name is “Zoey.” Zoey made a move toward Green to try to get Green to flinch. Then she left.

Green walked out and said she came out to ringside last week because she didn’t want her tag partner to lose her rightful slot in the MITB. Becky told Green to head to the ring so she can show her why she’s famous. She threw the mic down and stood ready as Green entered the ring.

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Zoey Stark)

The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Becky got in a flurry of early offense and knocked Green to the floor. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Back from the break, Green was in control with a chinlock on the mat. Becky came back with a sudden Disarm Her for the tapout win.

WINNER: Lynch in 7:00.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who threw to a video recap of Seth Rollins’s win last week over Damien Priest with Priest looking upset thta Finn Balor came to ringside to try to help him win.

-Backstage, Priest, Balor, Ripley, and Dominik were walking together chatting. Priest told Ripley she shuld get a new belt every week. Ripley said Cody is going to get smacked at MITB. Balor was off in his own thoughts. Ripley asked if he was okay. He said he’s got a lot on his mind. Priest said he wants to quality for the MITB match. He again said he wants to fight on his own.

(3) MATT RIDDLE vs. DAMIEN PRIEST – Money in the Bank qualifier

The bell rang 58 minutes into the hour. Priest took early control.

[HOUR TWO]

Priest charged at Riddle at ringside, but Riddle sidestepped him and then threw him into the announce desk. He quickly threw him back into the ring and rallied. Priest took control back a minute later with a Flatliner. The announcers talked about Priest growing and evolving while in The Judgment Day. Priest landed a backbreaker for a two count, then drove his knee into Riddle’s back. Riddle escaped and leveraged Preist’s shoulders down for a two count. They exchanged strikes mid-ring. Riddle got the better of Priest, so Priest rolled to ringside. Riddle springboarded at Priest with a twisting corkscrew senton.

Back in the ring, Riddle back suplexed Priest and bridged for a near fall. Priest blocked a Riddle kick. Riddle fired back with a high knee. Priest gave Riddle a Broken Arrow. They cut to a break at 7:00. [c]

Back from the break, Riddle applied a sleeper. Priest escaped and clotheslined Riddle. Priest charged at Riddle in the corner, but Riddle caught his arm and hung over the top rope. He had to break before the referee’s count reached five. When Riddle went for a slingshot move into the ring, Priest nailed him mid-air with a forearm. He then delivered a headlock driver for a near fall. A minute later Priest went for a top rope move, but Riddle escaped and then delivered a fisherman’s suplex on Priest off the top rope for a near fall. Riddle leaped off the top rope, but Priest moved. Priest then gave Riddle a Razor’s Edge off the top rope for the three count.

WINNER: Priest in 14:00 to advance to the men’s MITB match.

-Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther walked out as Priest began to celebrate the win. Priest confronted them at ringside, but then said, “Pick the bones.” Gunther attacked Riddle, who put up a hapless defense at first. Gunther stomped away at him as Kaiser taunted Riddle. Kaiser held Riddle as Gunther chopped his chest. Riddle went down, gasping for breath. Gunther yelled down at the fallen Riddle. His music played and he kept jawing at Riddle.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside, who reacted to Gunther beating up Riddle. Then they threw to a clip of the opening segment between Cody and Dom.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody backstage. She asked for his comment on his match against Dominik at MITB becoming official. He said Ripley accepted on his behalf. He said Lesnar won’t show up and Dom won’t go away. He said he loses his mind when the fans lose their minds singing his song. He said he is clinging to every second of his path to finishing his story. He wished Dom Dom luck knocking him off his path. He thanked Kelley and left. [c]

-Byron Saxton interviewed Natalya backstage. He asked about how she isn’t the same Natalya since losing to Ripley at Night of Chamipons. She said being her hasn’t gotten her anywhere and maybe she doesn’t even know herself anymore. She walked away. Saxton then saw Sami and KO walking by and asking about his tough loss to Gunther last week. KO said he came close, but tonight they’ve got a chance at payback. In walked Gunther and Kaiser. Kaiser said payback is what happened to Riddle. Sami tried to calm down KO as Kaiser got under his skin. Sami asked what happened to their third guy, “Baldy.” Pearce walked up and asked what the problem was. Sami said there was no problem. Kaiser challenged them to put their tag titles on the line. Owens shouted that he’s fine with that, so he was going to change out of his shorts and t-shirt into a different shorts and t-shirt. Gunther stared at the tag belts. Sami said he should take a good look because he’s looking at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Gunther told Pearce to make it a title match. Pearce said he’d think about it.

-Patrick threw to a lengthy video package on the Bloodline developments on Smackdown last Friday.

-A graphic hyped Reigns’s return to Smackdown on Friday.

-Ricochet made his ring entrance.