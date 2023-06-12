WWE Raw Results (6/12): Pomares’s report and analysis of Sami & KO vs. Gunther & Kaiser, Becky vs. Green, Ricochet vs. Bronson, Miz vs. Cody

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 13, 2023

WICHITA, KS. AT INTRUST BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMERAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Robert Vallejos from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Rhea Ripley making her way to the ring. Adam Pearce was in the ring next to a podium with a blanket on top of a belt-shaped object. Pearce officially revealed Ripley’s brand new Women’s World championship that looked similar to the World Heavyweight title with a white strap. Dominik Mysterio ran down to celebrate with Ripley and wrap the belt around her waist. Dominik tried to call the fans disrespectful, but was barely audible. Cody Rhodes interrupted to show footage from last week’s Miz TV.

– Cody said that Brock Lesnar doesn’t have the balls to face him, but Dominik does. He officially challenged Dominik to a singles match at Money in the Bank. Dominik said that he embarrassed Cody before Ripley claimed that Miz was more of a man than him. The Miz tried to attack Cody from behind, but Cody took him out of the ring. Dominik took advantage of the distraction to attack Cody from behind, retreating immediately afterwards. Ripley told Cody that they would see him at Money in the Bank.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A new title belt for Rhea Ripley was bound to happen after last week and as expected is another very lazy copy-and-paste design. Moving on to the Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio angle. I’m far from the biggest fan of Dominik, but I can’t deny that booking one of the hottest babyfaces in WWE against the heel that gets the loudest boos makes a lot of sense.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) CODY RHODES vs. THE MIZ

Cody took Miz down with a dropkick, followed by a drop-down punch. Cody knocked Miz off the apron with a Disaster kick before taking him down with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Cody attacked Miz with a chop block and stomped him down in the corner. Miz swept Cody off the apron, driving his head onto the steel steps. Miz targeted Cody’s arm and hit him with a few chops. Cody dropped Miz with a delayed vertical suplex into a facebuster, only to miss a follow-up shoulder strike into the steel steps. Miz smashed Cody’s arm-first into the steel steps, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Miz shoved Cody off the top turnbuckle, but he quickly responded with an uranage. Cody planted Miz with a snap powerslam, followed by the Disaster Kick for a two count. Cody blocked the Figure 4 and the Skull Crushing Finale, only to receive a series of kicks to the chest. Miz caught Cody with a boot to the arm, setting him up for a low DDT for a nearfall. Cody blocked the Skull Crushing Finale and laid Miz out with the Cody Cutter, setting him up for the Cross Rhodes and the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes at 10:39

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid opening match for Raw. I still find it weird to see The Miz booked as an actual threat.)

– The announce team ran down tonight’s match card.

– At backstage, Becky Lynch was shown speaking with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and crossing paths with the Alpha Academy before making her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Chelsea Green.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Becky Lynch defeating Sonya Deville last week aired.

– Becky Lynch said that winning the Money in the Bank ladder match has always eluded her. Lynch said that the person that holds the most power is the one that holds the briefcase. Lynch said that when someone has the power, it makes other to stupid and dangerous things and she loves it. She moved on to Trish Stratus, calling her out for getting Zoey Stark to interfere in their match before she could be exposed. Stark interrupted and said that Lynch would never get the accomplishment of beating Trish Stratus.

– Lynch put over Stark’s in-ring skills before insulting her lack of a personality. Stark said that Lynch only became relevant when someone broke her face. Stark said that she would break Lynch’s face at Money in the Bank while Lynch dared her to do it right now. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville interrupted to call out Lynch for taking her spot in Money. Lynch told Stark that she would show her why she is famous, demanding Green to get in the ring for their match.

(Pomares’s Analysis: That wasn’t a very effective promo segment. Zoey Stark is great in the ring, but is far from a natural promo.)

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Lynch knocked Green down with a shoulder tackle and a dropkick. Lynch shoved Green off the top turnbuckle, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Green put Lynch in a headlock, as a recap of her knocking Lynch off the apron during commercials was shown. Green knocked Lynch off her feet and stomped her head into the turnbuckle. Lynch knocked Green off the top turnbuckle, setting her up for a missile dropkick. Lynch took Green with a sliding dropkick, an axe handle and a series of shots into the barricade. Green caught Lynch with an enzuigiri, but Lynch blocked the Unprettier. Green rolled Lynch up, only for Lynch to counter it with a victorious Dis-ArM-HER.

WINNER: Becky Lynch at 7:16

(Pomares’s Analysis: Not much to say about this match. Just an okay win to keep Lynch strong for the time being.)

– A video package aired, recapping Seth Rollins’ victory over Damian Priest and his face-off with Finn Bálor.

– At backstage, the Judgment Day talked about Rhea Ripley’s new title and Dominik’s match with Cody Rhodes. Finn remained silent while Damian Priest said he would qualify for Money in the Bank on his own.

– Matt Riddle made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Damian Priest.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

(3) MATT RIDDLE vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Riddle put Priest in an ankle lock, followed by a hammerlock. Priest tried to suplex Riddle, but he countered it with a sleeper hold. Riddle nailed Priest with a few forearm strikes and a leaping kick, setting him up for a running forearm strike. Priest missed a clothesline to fall out of the ring, but was still able to sweep Riddle off the apron. Priest missed a running body block at ringside, crashing onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Riddle clocked Priest with a forearm strike, only for Priest to plant him with an elevated flatliner. Priest dropped Riddle with a swinging backbreaker, but he kicked out at two.

Riddle surprised Priest with a roll-through, following it with a series of kicks to the back and chops. Riddle caught Priest with a Pele kick, setting him up for a Xploder and a senton. At ringside, Riddle cracked Priest with a Penalty kick and a springboard Floating Bro. Back in the ring, Priest blocked the Broderick before receiving a German suplex for a two count. Priest blocked the Pele kick and nailed Riddle with a forearm strike, but he immediately retaliated with a jumping knee. Riddle went for a suplex, only for Priest to counter with the Broken Arrow, as WWE RAW went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Riddle trapped Priest with an ankle lock, followed by a sleeper hold. Priest dropped down to break the hold, but RIddle immediately put him in the sleeper hold again. Priest knocked Riddle down with a lariat, only for Riddle to catch him with an armbar using the top rope. Riddle went for a slingshot move, but Priest shut him down with a forearm strike and a draping headlock driver. Priest stopped Riddle atop the turnbuckle, but couldn’t hit an avalanche Razor’s Edge. Riddle launched Priest away with an avalanche fisherman suplex for a close nearfall. Priest avoided a moonsault and a roundhouse kick before countering a springboard move with the Razor’s Edge for the win.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 14:20

(Pomares’s Analysis: That’s the second week in a row where Damian Priest has an outstanding showing in singles competition. I’m shocked he picked up a clean victory, but I’m all for it. Doesn’t really make a great case for Riddle as a credible contender to the Intercontinental title though.)

– After the match, Imperium showed up on the ramp. Damian Priest told them to pick the bones, as he walked away. Gunther stomped Riddle down and blasted him with a huge chop. Imperium stood tall atop Priest’s prone body.

– A recap of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio’s interaction from earlier in the show aired.

– At backstage, Cathy Kelly interviewed Cody Rhodes about his upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio. Cody said that Dominik would end up getting hurt before saying that neither Dominik nor Brock Lesnar would derail him from finishing his story.

[Commercial Break]

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Natalya about changing after her loss to Rhea Ripley. Natalya said that being herself has gotten nowhere before walking away. Saxton immediately transitioned into an interview with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Kevin said that he would get payback after losing to Gunther last week. Kaiser mocked Kevin for losing last week while Sami pointed out that Riddle injured Vinci. Adam Pearce interrupted to make sure a brawl wouldn’t break out. Kaiser dared the champions to put the titles on the line tonight and Kevin angrily accepted.

– A lengthy recap of Jey Uso’s interactions with the Bloodline and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown aired.

– It was announced that Roman Reigns would return to SmackDown this Friday.

– Ricochet made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[Commercial Break]

– At backstage, Jinder Mahal offered Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin a proper match..

(4) RICOCHET vs. BRONSON REED

Ricochet immediately went for a dropkick and a series of kicks to the leg. Reed shut Ricochet down with a forearm strike while Shinsuke Nakamura showed up on the ramp. Reed blocked a Satellite DDT and planted Ricochet on the top rope before catapulting him up in the air, as WWE RAW went to commercials

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ricochet cracked Reed with a handspring back elbow. Ricochet nailed Reed with an enzuigiri, followed by a springboard dropkick. Ricochet hit Reed with a suicide dive, following it with a springboard crossbody and a springboard moonsault for a two count. Reed caught a moonsault at ringside and launched RIcochet into Nakamura with a Lawn Dart. Nakamura attacked Reed atop the turnbuckle, causing a Disqualification.

WINNER: Bronson Reed via DQ in 7:41

(Pomares’s Analysis: I understand why we got another non-finish, but that doesn’t make them less frustrating. I would be shocked if Bronson Reed doesn’t find a way to get himself a spot at Money in the Bank.)

– After the match, Ricochet argued with Nakamura, allowing Reed to knock them down with a body block. Ricochet stopped Reed atop the turnbuckle and hit him with a superplex alongside Nakamura.

– At backstage, Sami Zayn confronted Kevin Owens for blowing up more often recently. Kevin started getting worked up, until Sami calmed him down and told him he was just checking on him.

– At backstage, Finn Bálor made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– At backstage, Adam Pearce confirmed to someone on the phone that the tag titles would be on the line tonight. Ricochet interrupted and demanded a rematch against Bronson Reed. Pearce informed Ricochet that he already booked Reed in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura next week. Ricochet told Nakamura that he didn’t need his help, only for Nakamura to tell him that he would destroy what Ricochet couldn’t.

– Finn Bálor made his way to the ring to call out Seth Rollins and talk seriously. Rollins made his way to the ring, but couldn’t properly speak due to the crowd’s singing. Finn talked about beating Seth Rollins to become the first Universal champion 7 years ago. The singing kept on going whenever Finn started talking. Rollins demanded to hear what Finn had been waiting to say for 7 years. Finn complained about the fact that Rollins injured him and took away everything from him. Finn said that it was his turn to take everything from Rollins at Money in the Bank.

– Rollins thanked the fans for being kind before saying that this is the Finn Bálor he has been waiting to see for the last 7 years. Rollins recapped their match at SummerSlam, but only one of them got better. He said that he has created memories, adapted and become the greatest version of himself. Rollins officially accepted the challenge before questioning which version of Finn Bálor would face him. Rollins asked Finn if he would bring the man that has been acting like a b*tch for the past 7 years.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The singing was on the brink of being unbearable with the fans essentially hijacking the segment. I would be more annoyed, but I wasn’t personally invested in what Finn had to say. On paper, the story between Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor works perfectly for a PPV match. However, Rollins has come out on top of Finn numerous times over the years, including last month. Finn hasn’t won any major singles matches this year and doesn’t feel like a threat to the title.)

– It was officially announced that Cody Rhodes would take on Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

– Raquel Rodriguez made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Shayna Baszler.

[Commercial Break]

– It was officially announced that Seth Rollins would defend the World Heavyweight title against Finn Bálor at Money in the Bank.

(5) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Raquel planted Baszler with a pair of Fallaway slam, forcing Baszler to retreat. Baszler evaded a big boot and knocked Raquel down with a kick to the leg. Baszler stomped Raquel’s ankle, only for Raquel to retaliate with a clothesline. Raquel attacked Baszler with a few kicks to the leg, followed by the twisting Vader Bomb. Ronda distracted Raquel, allowing Baszler to get an assisted roll-up for the win.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler at 2:12

(Pomares’s Analysis: Kind of a nothing match to give Shayna Baszler a win ahead of her title unification bout.)

– A tribute video aired, highlighting the career of the recently passed away Iron Sheik.

[Commercial Break]

(6) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis & Maxxine Dupri) vs. ERIK (w/Ivar & Valhalla)

Erik knocked Gable down with a shoulder tackle before sitting him atop the turnbuckle. Gable knocked Erik off the top turnbuckle and nailed him with a diving headbutt. Valhalla tried to attack Dupri, but she responded with an arm drag. Ivar and Otis stopped a brawl from breaking out, distracting Erik and allowing Gable to get a successful sunset flip pinfall.

WINNER: Chad Gable at 1:49

(Pomares’s Analysis: More of an angle to build to an eventual mixed trios match. I’m just happy to see Chad Gable pick up another singles win.)

– A video package aired, showcasing Rhea Ripley’s rise to the top of the women’s division.

– At backstage, Finn Bálor was shown speaking with JD McDonagh, until Damian Priest interrupted. Finn congratulated Priest for qualifying for Money in the Bank while Priest congratulated him for getting a title shot. Priest warned about his issues with Seth Rollins before telling him to end this at Money in the Bank.

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn made their way to the ring, ahead of their tag title defense.

[Commercial Break]

– At backstage, Cath Kelly interviewed Seth Rollins about his upcoming title defense at Money in the Bank. Rollins said that he is as confident as he can be before questioning if Finn is ready for him. Rollins said that he was missing something, only to announce that he would make an open challenge for next week’s Raw.

– It was that next week we would see the return of Logan Paul and a match between Shinsuke Nakamura & Bronson Reed.

– Imperium made their way to the ring, as a recap of Gunther beating Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle injuring Giovanni Vinci aired.

(7) KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN vs. IMPERIUM (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Sami avoided a chop and attacked Gunther with a few chops of his own. Gunther nailed Sami with a knee to the mid-section and an uppercut, only for Sami to respond with a Tope con Hilo, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami blocked an enzuigiri atop the turnbuckle and nailed Kaiser with an axe handle. Kevin crushed Kaiser with a senton, followed by a moonsault for a two count. Kaiser blasted Kevin with a few elbow strikes, but he retaliated with a lariat and a senton. Sami attacked Gunther and Kaiser with a few right hands, until Gunther shut him down with a big boot. Kaiser put Sami in a headlock before blasting him with a dropkick on the apron. Gunther laid Sami out with a back suplex on the apron, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami dropped Kaiser with a sunset flip powerbomb, reaching Kevin for the hot tag. Kevin blasted Gunther with a series of clotheslines, followed by a senton and a Xploder. Kevin knocked Kaiser off the apron before hitting Gunther with a thrust kick, a cannonball and a Swanton Bomb. Gunther blocked a Stunner and clocked Kevin with a big boot. Sami got the tag and dropped Kaiser into the corner with a Xploder. Gunther pulled Sami out of the ring, but missed a chop into the ring post. Kaiser avoided the Blue Thunderbomb and crushed Sami with a cartwheel DVD.

Imperium took care of Sami with a powerbomb and uppercut combination, followed by a suicide dive on Kevin and a lariat on Sami for a shocking nearfall. Gunther put Sami down with another lariat, but he kicked out at two. Imperium planted Sami with the Imperium Bomb, only for Kevin to break the pinfall at the last moment. Gunther smashed Kevin’s head into the ring post, as Matt Riddle showed up in an attempt to brawl with him. Gunther blasted Riddle with a big boot, but got immediately dropped with a DDT on the ramp. Sami nailed Kaiser with a Blue Thunderbomb to pick up the victory.

WINNERS: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in 18:19 (Still Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: There was no realistic chance that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens were going to lose the titles. However, the nearfalls near the end were so close, they actually made me think Imperium could win. Kevin, Sami and Gunther have been the MVPs of RAW since the Draft and this is another strong showcase of it.)

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Robert Vallejos from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.