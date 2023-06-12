AEW producer BJ Whitmer fired after domestic violence arrest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has fired backstage producer B.J. Whitmer.

Whitmer was arrested for on June 4 on charges of first degree strangulation and second degree burglary. AEW issued a statement on Whitmer’s release.

“B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.” (h/t Wrestling Observer)

Whitmer was released from policy custody on Monday June 12. He has been a part of AEW since 2019.

CATCH-UP: Rhea Ripley named WWE Women’s World Champion on Raw