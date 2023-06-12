Logan Paul set for WWE return next week on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul will return to WWE on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The company announced the news during this week’s episode of the show featured Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the main event. This will be Paul’s first WWE appearance since losing to Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 39.

WWE did not reveal what Paul would be doing on next week’s show. He’s previously had matches against The Miz, Roman Reigns, and most recently Rollins at WrestleMania. Paul also was an entrant in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Paul recently spoke about a return to the WWE during his Impaulsive podcast. “I am so hungry to get back in there,” Paul said of a WWE return. I’m so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico. So, I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the big events, Night of Champions just happened, as a fan.

“Now as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV and I think this angle in these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple years in the WWE. I’m really excited to get back.”

