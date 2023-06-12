Seth Rollins issues championship open challenge for next week’s Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Rollins issued the challenge on this week’s show after an in-ring face off with Finn Balor. Balor challenged Rollins to a title match at Money in the Bank and Seth accepted before issuing the open challenge for next week.

"I'm gonna take it all at MONEY IN THE BANK!" 🔥😤@FinnBalor just challenged @WWERollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3WGMtGA8dG — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

Rollins recently defeated Balor in the opening rounds of the tournament on Raw to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Early in his run on the main roster, Balor defeated Rollins at Summerslam to become the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

Last week on Raw, fellow Judgement Day member Damian Priest answered Seth’s open challenge for a world title match, but lost the match after Balor tried to help him. Balor and Rollins stared each other down to end that show.

Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He defeated A.J. Styles to win the tournament that crowned the first champion. Rollins will face Balor with his title on the line at Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock from London at the 02 Arena. Other matches on the show include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Match Card

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

CATCH-UP: Logan Paul set for WWE return next week on Raw