NXT Gold Rush special announced, Seth Rollins to defend world championship against Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins will return home to NXT next week and will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

NXT Gold Rush, a two episode special, will begin next and will be anchored by Rollins returning to the brand and defending his championship against one of NXT’s top current stars in Breakker. Breakker challenged Rollins to the match next week.

Next week’s Gold Rush event will also feature Cora Jade vs. Dana Brooke, a triple threat tag team match between Briggs & Jensen, Enofe & Blade, and Walker & Ledger to determine which team will be number one contender for the NXT Tag Team Championships, and Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the North American Championship with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee.

The week two NXT Gold Rush main event will feature Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT Championship against Baron Corbin. This week on NXT, Hayes jumped Corbin just weeks after Corbin attacked him. No other matches for week two of Gold Rush have been announced at this time.

