Tony Khan comments on 2023 All Out event

Tony Khan says that a 2023 All Out event will take place, but didn’t reveal any details as to what fans can expect from it.

During an interview on Barstool Wrasslin, Khan addressed All Out being so close to the mammoth All In event AEW is hosting, but said he wouldn’t miss an opportunity to run a fifth straight edition of one of AEW’s signature shows.

“We’d be approaching the fifth annual All Out, so I think it’s safe to say I am not going to miss that kind of an opportunity,” Khan said. “I’m waiting to confirm what people can expect, but certainly, we built a great tradition with All Out and this is going to be the fifth year of it. And coming up on the four-year anniversary of the original All Out, and now, of course, we’re doing All In for the first time in AEW, AEW All In, London. And it would be very fitting for there to be All Out, so stay tuned for more information on that.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

AEW All In is scheduled for August 27 inside Wembley Stadium in London. The company has reportedly sold over 65,000 tickets to that event, which is just one week before the typical All Out event on Labor Day weekend.

No official matches have been announced for All In at this time.

