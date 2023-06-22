FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Guardians of the Southeast including Priest vs. Finlay, Kane vs. Tangra, Culture Inc vs. Out of This World, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Guardians of the Southeast, a really tremendous show with an unfortunately rushed main event of Adam Priest vs. Brogan Finlay, but some super matches beneath including Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra in an intense brawl, an excellent tag title match between Culture Inc and Out of this World, Rico Gonzalez vs. Anthony Henry, a veteran wrestler announces his retirement, and much more. Plus, Justin encounters a historic moment (for Wrestling Coast to Coast at least) in an unusual place and is here to tell about it. For VIP listeners, they talk about a match they cannot even believe really happened – Nick Gage vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (and it’s pretty good!?) – as well as Alec Price vs. Kevin Knight in another good but perfectly reasonable match.

