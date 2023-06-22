Major New Japan star announced for AEW Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi will wrestle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision ahead of the Forbidden Door PPV event between New Japan and AEW on Sunday.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that Tanahashi would face Swerve Strickland on this week’s episode of Collision. Other announced matches on the show include CM Punk & Ricky Starks & FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold & The Gunns, Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo, and Willow Nightengale vs. Nyla Rose in the first round of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

AEW Collision premiered last Saturday and featured the return of CM Punk to AEW after a 10 month hiatus. AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the second Forbidden Door event on Sunday June 25 from Toronto. On that show, Hiroshi Tanahashi will face MJF for the AEW World Championship. Other announced matches for the show include Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship, Jungle Boy vs. Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in the first round of the Men’s Owen Hard Foundation Cup Tournament, and more.

