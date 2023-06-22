NXT Ratings Report: Did Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breaker help it beat AEW Collision’s debut viewership? Key demo info and historical perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This Tuesday’s (6/20) episode of NXT on USA Network drew 773,000 viewers, up from 581,000 the prior week. It’s the biggest audience NXT has had since it drew 841,000 on April 20, 2021, more than two years ago. It’s among the ten highest audience levels since the start of 2020. The increase in audience was sparked by the heavily-hyped Seth Rollins defense of the World Hvt. Championship against NXT mainstay Bron Breakker, which included promos by Seth and Breakker on Raw the night before.

This week’s viewership was within 3,000 viewers of the lowest rated episode of AEW Dynamite and within 49,000 total viewers of last week’s Dynamite. (This week’s Dynamite viewership isn’t in yet.) It’s also within 43,000 viewers of the debut episode of AEW Collision last Saturday.

NXT averaged 578,000 viewers the prior four weeks, so it’s unlikely NXT will remain within this type of range of AEW’s two flagship two hour prime time cable shows, but a little turbo boost from Seth’s special appearance and extra hype on Raw got NXT closer than it has in years.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drew a 0.23 rating, up from 0.16 last week and the 0.17 average the prior four weeks. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in that key demo last week, so AEW still has the advantage among the younger demographic. NXT finished no. 2 overall in the cable rankings on Tuesday, according to Showbuzz Daily. Only the College World Series on ESPN outdrew it, drawing a 0.43 in the key demo.

