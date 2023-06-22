Tony Khan says he’s interested in G1 style tournament in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says he’s interested in doing a G1 style tournament in AEW.

During an appearance on Pacific Rim, Tony Khan spoke about being a fan of the G1 and what the pros and cons would be in doing a similar round robin style tournament in AEW.

“The G1 Climax is a great event,” Khan said. “And that style of round-robin tournament and all the stories you can tell through that tournament, it’s a very, very unique event. And it certainly takes a toll on the participants to wrestle all those matches, but it can be a great place to breed young stars, and it certainly is an amazing event that New Japan has.

“There’s single-elimination tournaments in AEW. We’ve never done a round-robin tournament, and it’s something I am interested in. But certainly, the G1 is an industry leader there when it comes to being the preeminent round-robin tournament in pro wrestling right now. And we participate in the G1. We’ve sent people in the past. And now, with Eddie Kingston being a part of G1 and Wheeler Yuta competing in the Super Juniors last year, it gives us great opportunities to have top stars from AEW that we believe in represent AEW in Japan.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The 2023 G1 Climax tournament will begin in the middle of July and features the largest field in tournament history.

