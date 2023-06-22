Tony Khan addresses lack of Stardom talent on Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says a scheduling conflict was the main reason for Stardom talent not being featured at this year’s Forbidden Door event.

During a Forbidden Door media scrum on Thursday, Khan said that Stardom scheduled a show on the same day of Forbidden Door. He repeatedly declared significant interest in doing some sort of crossover with the Stardom roster, but said things simply didn’t work out this time around due to scheduling.

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the second Forbidden Door event this Sunday June 25 from Toronto. Announced matches on the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship, MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship, Jungle Boy vs. Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan says he’s interested in G1 style tournament in AEW