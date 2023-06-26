FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-26-18) Seth-Ziggler main event, Bayley attacking Sasha, more with live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Cameron Hawkins to discuss Monday Night Raw including the Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins epic main event, Bayley attacking Sasha Banks and how the crowd reacted, and much more with live callers, an on-site correspondent from San Diego, and mailbag questions.
