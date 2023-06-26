Bryan Danielson suffers injury at Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson sustained a broken forearm during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door on Sunday night.

Danielson revealed the news during his post-event media scrum appearance. Danielson said the injury occurred with 10 minutes to go in the match and happened on a top rope elbow drop from Okada. Danielson said that the injury will take six to eight weeks to recover from.

Danielson and Okada wrestled their dream match at the end of a five hour show in Toronto. Danielson forced Okada to tap out, giving him the win. Danielson celebrated with the Toronto crowd as the show went off the air.

