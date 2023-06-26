News Ticker

Bryan Danielson suffers injury at Forbidden Door

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 26, 2023

Bryan Danielson reveals he suffered injury at Forbidden Door
Photo Credit: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson sustained a broken forearm during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door on Sunday night.

Danielson revealed the news during his post-event media scrum appearance. Danielson said the injury occurred with 10 minutes to go in the match and happened on a top rope elbow drop from Okada. Danielson said that the injury will take six to eight weeks to recover from.

Danielson and Okada wrestled their dream match at the end of a five hour show in Toronto. Danielson forced Okada to tap out, giving him the win. Danielson celebrated with the Toronto crowd as the show went off the air.

CATCH-UP: AEW announces Chicago takeover ahead of All Out PPV

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*