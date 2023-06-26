Kenny Omega injury update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega reportedly came away from his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door without any significant injuries despite being dropped on his head near the end of the match.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that that Omega is ok after the scary bump, but that it was unknown whether or not he was checked out by doctors or took x-rays. Omega addressed the match on social media, but didn’t comment on his status physically.

I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it. #AEWxNJPW #forbiddendoor — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 26, 2023

Omega and Ospreay battled for over 40 minutes with Ospreay defeating Omega after a series of interferences from Don Callis. Their first match together was earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega defeated Ospreay in that match to win the IWGP United States Championship.

