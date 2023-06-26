WWE Raw 6/26 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The final hype for Monday in the Bank 2023 leads the night on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
When: Monday June 26, 2023
Where: EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 6/26 Full Match Car
- Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Money in the Bank
- Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- Women’s Money in the Bank Summit
- Seth Rollins provides update on his condition heading into match with Finn Balor at Money in the Bank
