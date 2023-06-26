News Ticker

WWE Raw 6/26 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 26, 2023

The final hype for Monday in the Bank 2023 leads the night on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday June 26, 2023

Where: EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

  • Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Money in the Bank
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • Women’s Money in the Bank Summit
  • Seth Rollins provides update on his condition heading into match with Finn Balor at Money in the Bank

