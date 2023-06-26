WWE Raw 6/26 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final hype for Monday in the Bank 2023 leads the night on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday June 26, 2023

Where: EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 6/26 Full Match Car

Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Women’s Money in the Bank Summit

Seth Rollins provides update on his condition heading into match with Finn Balor at Money in the Bank

CATCH-UP: 6/21 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: McDonagh vs. Crews, Brooke vs. Li, more