Will Ospreay has high praise for Kenny Omega after Forbidden Door

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 26, 2023

Will Ospreay offers high praise to Kenny Omega coming out of Forbidden Door.
PHOTO CREDIT: Will Ospreay Twitter
After defeating Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday night, Will Ospreay praised Omega matter of factly and respectfully.

Ospreay took to Twitter on Monday morning and said that Omega was above just being elite. “Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime,” Ospreay wrote. “There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While can say they’re “all elite,” you (Omega) can say you’re above elite.”

Kenny Omega defeated Ospreay to win the IWGP US Championship in their first encounter earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega took some stiff and scary bumps during the match on Sunday night, but reports indicate that he is physically fine coming out of the match.

