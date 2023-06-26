Will Ospreay has high praise for Kenny Omega after Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After defeating Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday night, Will Ospreay praised Omega matter of factly and respectfully.

Ospreay took to Twitter on Monday morning and said that Omega was above just being elite. “Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime,” Ospreay wrote. “There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While can say they’re “all elite,” you (Omega) can say you’re above elite.”

Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime. There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has.

Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they’re “all elite” You can say you’re above elite — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 26, 2023

Kenny Omega defeated Ospreay to win the IWGP US Championship in their first encounter earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega took some stiff and scary bumps during the match on Sunday night, but reports indicate that he is physically fine coming out of the match.

