FREE PODCAST 6/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-26-2018) Keller & Parks discuss Bryan’s rising popularity, Styles defending against Rusev, future of WWE’s champions, NXT Title, Rousey, more (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-26-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Livecast host Greg Parks. They dive into the topic of Greg’s feature column in this week’s PWTorch Newsletter looking at the path to Summerslam for the top two men’s titles on Raw and Smackdown. They begin looking at the surprise Rusev vs. A.J. Styles title match at Extreme Rules and then what the options are after that for Summerslam. Then they look at the various candidates to enter and win the multi-man match at Extreme Rules and where Braun Strowman’s MITB briefcase fits in. Then they answer some Mailbag questions from listeners including the prospects of the All In crew working with WWE, should Takeovers move away from the same weekend as WWE PPVs, should WWE talk more about NXT Title reigns when wrestlers move to Raw and Smackdown, Sanity’s Smackdown debut, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive bonus segment, they answer more listener questions on Daniel Bryan, is there potential that Rusev beats Styles, a potential Triple Threat at Summerslam for Ronda Rousey, and the general direction of the women’s division in WWE.

