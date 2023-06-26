VIP AUDIO 6/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” June edition – Hitting up Nitro in the Summer of ’96 and looking at the legacy of ROH on HDNet (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by GRAPPL’s Benno for the June edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. Summer of 1996 was an exciting time in the U.S. – the Atlanta Olympics were on the horizon and for fans of wrestling, the business was about to get turned on its ear with the emergence of the nWo. The June 17th Nitro felt like a show on the precipice of that change. Fans were hot and ready, the wrestlers were motivated, and we had a pre-nWo Outsiders looming over things like an ominous cloud in the best way possible. The guys looked in detail at this episode featuring some big matches, some forgotten names, and some very interesting developments all on the heels of the Great American Bash the night before. Now of course Alan and Benno wouldn’t be able to do a show together without ROH coming up, but in this instance, it’s a time in ROH history that is not really their wheelhouse. The ROH on HDNet era was, in many ways, a death blow to the product that ROH hardcores had come to love in the peak years of 2004 to 2007. But it’s legacy is interesting 14 years later, and using the June 27th, 2009 episode as a guide, Alan and Benno look back at what was and what could have been. A really fun show this week with a tremendous guest, so pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

