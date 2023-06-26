WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Total average viewership, year-ago comparison, key demo rating and ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 2.354 million viewers according to Nielson Media, down from 2.430 million last week for the show based around Jey Uso making his decision to stay with The Bloodline or align with his twin brother Jimmy. Friday’s viewership is above the prior ten-week average of 2.286 million. The show included an advertised unification match between the women’s tag team champions of WWE and NXT, with Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler beating Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.231 million viewers, 99,000 fewer viewers than this past Friday’s show.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show drew a 0.61 rating, down from 0.67 last week, but above the prior ten week average of 0.58. By a wide margin, it was the top rated show in the key demo among all broadcast shows on Friday according to Showbuzz Daily. The next best rating among the English broadcast networks was 0.25 for “Dateline” on NBC. It also easily topped all cable shows in that key demo.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew a 0.53 rating in the key demo.

